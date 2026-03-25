Arunachal: Meritorious Students Felicitated in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- The Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award ceremony for the academic year 2024–25 was held at the DIET Conference Hall in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, where 30 students from Classes III to XII were felicitated.

The selected students were awarded certificates along with cash incentives in recognition of their academic performance.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, Tasso Gambo, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jyoti Jeram graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of quality education and called upon school authorities and the teaching community to put in sustained efforts and maintain sincerity in their responsibilities. He noted that consistent dedication from educators is essential for improving academic outcomes and shaping students’ future careers.

Gambo also highlighted the role of parents in supporting education, stressing that proper guidance at home is equally important in ensuring holistic development and better learning outcomes for students.

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Speaking at the event, ZPC Jyoti Jeram underlined the need for continued encouragement of students through recognition programmes, which can motivate them to strive for excellence.

The programme was attended by DDSE P.K. Lombi, Principal T. Mortem, and officials including Taw Ekke, Ningmo Kodak (BEO), and Tutar Ropuk, among others.

The event marked a recognition of academic achievement in the district while also reinforcing the broader emphasis on improving educational standards through collective efforts of institutions, teachers, and families.