ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Meri Mati- Mera Desh launched in Itanagar

This event marked the grand culmination of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," as directed by the Prime Minister of India.

Last Updated: August 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Meri Mati- Mera Desh launched in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-  In a moving and inspiring event, Mayor Tamme Phassang of Itanagar participated in the “Meri Mati- Mera Desh, Mati Ko Naman – Veeron Ka Vandan” program along with Corporators, IMC officials, and security personnel organized by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). This event marked the grand culmination of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” as directed by the Prime Minister of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solemn gathering aimed to celebrate the cherished soil of India and pay tribute to the unparalleled valor of the nation’s freedom fighters, who unflinchingly sacrificed their all for the sacred cause of our country’s Freedom. Further, the event was a profound expression of gratitude towards the indomitable spirit and selfless service of our defense personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the State Police held at Mahatma Gandhi Park, Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

Itanagar: CS assures to assuage and address demands of DSOAA

Addressing the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang shared that representatives from all 20 wards contributed soil from their respective areas, symbolizing the unity of the nation. This soil, a poignant emblem of national unity, will be ceremoniously presented in the National Capital in the august presence of the Prime Minister of India,  Narendra Modi.

Related Articles

The occasion was further enriched by the poignant dedication of the Shilaphalakam memorial, a touching homage to the Bravehearts who fearlessly laid down their lives for the motherland and a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Statue.

We also took the solemn “Panch Pran” pledge, vowing to carve a self-reliant India by the year 2047, nurture our rich heritage, foster unbreakable unity, and uphold the legacy of those valiant souls who safeguard the nation.

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates Community Radio Station

To underscore the unity and resilience of every Indian, the symbolic soil collected from all 20 wards will be entrusted to the capable hands of Rubaru Mr. India National Universe, Tachang Phassang, he will offer the soil in National Capital in an event to be held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. This heartwarming gesture not only strengthens the bond with the very heart of the nation but also resonates with the unyielding spirit of the entire Indian populace, added Mayor.

Tags
Last Updated: August 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh’s Raj Bhavan celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Arunachal Pradesh’s Raj Bhavan celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Arunachal: Khandu briefed governor on recent cabinet decision regarding Hydropower projects.

Arunachal: Khandu briefed governor on recent cabinet decision regarding Hydropower projects

OWA is an example of selfless sacrifice and service for the needy: Governor

OWA is an example of selfless sacrifice and service for the needy: Governor

Arunachal: Itanagar Zoo Gets 2 Adult Royal Bengal Tigers, 3 Freshwater Gharials

Arunachal: Itanagar Zoo Gets 2 Adult Royal Bengal Tigers, 3 Freshwater Gharials

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

Monsoon and its Challenges to the Citizens of Itanagar

Monsoon and its Challenges to the Citizens of Itanagar

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha observed millets month

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha observed millets month

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is also the Patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) State Association presented the State Award

Arunachal: Governor presents Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskars

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected SWM Plant at Karsingsa, Burial Ground in Nirjuli

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected SWM Plant at Karsingsa, Burial Ground in Nirjuli

Arunachal Pradesh govt issues notification on transfer, posting of IPS, APPS officers

Arunachal Pradesh govt issues notification on transfer, posting of IPS, APPS officers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button