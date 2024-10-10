Arunachal: Mental Health Camp held at RGU

ITANAGAR- Prof. S.K. Nayak Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University formally opened the first mental health camp and observed the various activities of camp offered by Dept. of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, Dr. N.T. Rikam, observed, commending the initiative and highlighting the significance of the camp.

The first activity of the day was an Awareness Talk delivered by Dr. Sandeep and other faculty of the department, focusing on the mental health challenges faced by employees in various workplace settings.

His interactions highlighted common mental health issues such as how to maintain mental hygiene, burnout, stress, anxiety, and depression, with a particular emphasis on the need for interventions to create healthier work environments.

Following the talk, four interactive stalls were set up in front of the Social Sciences Building, offering various mental health services first free Psychological Testing for all the employees and students by given the opportunity to assess their mental health through a series of tests and performing activities.

Secondly Handwriting Analysis aimed to analyze participants’ handwriting to offer insights into their personality traits and potential mental health issues.

Third activity includes Free Counselling Services for all employees and students which offer one-on-one counselling sessions was set up to provide confidential and professional advice to participants.

Fourth activity includes expressio-2024 in which participant express freely themselves in various form.

In addition to these services, a creative activity encouraged participants to write positive affirmations and common mental health challenges on large boards as a collective gesture to raise awareness and foster solidarity around mental health issues.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and faculty members, who all contributed to making the day a resounding success.