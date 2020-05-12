Arunachal: Members of Galo Welfare Society donate Blood

Tezu- Amid the COVID– 19 pandemic, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) Lohit unit has shown a humanitarian gesture to donate Blood voluntarily under slogan ‘Donate blood to save life’ here at the Blood Bank of Zonal Hospital Tezu to mark the first death anniversary of Dr Minge Loyi former President of GWS.

Over 35 members from the community have willingly registered their name to donate Blood from 11th to 13th May in showing an act of humanity. “I have been donating blood since when I was member of Indian Red Cross Society to save precious life. My blood group is A positive, I m ready to those who are in need of blood”, says Er Jumbom Geiye EE Hydro Power while sharing his personnel experience. Today 6 (six) members namely Er. June Kadu DIO, Er. Geiye, Mebi Jiken, Bomi Kamki, Shagge Likar and Gerik Angu respectively donated their blood.

While citing it’s a greatest act, Dr N Taipodia DVO & President GWS Lohit unit said that under ‘Pan Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donation Program’ we the community resolved to do something different to observed the death anniversary of Late Dr Doyi. “So I extend deep gratitude to the esteemed member for coming out willingly to danate blood for the cause of humanity” expresses Dr Taipodia.

Earlier in a simple ceremony held Dr SM Singh Deputy Medical Superintendent unveiled the blood donation camp. He appeals to promote the uptake of healthy lifestyles and raise awareness by sharing personal experiences with blood donation and encouraging peers and other young people to do the same.