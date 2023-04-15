Arunachal: Members from different political parties, PRI leaders join BJP

BHALUKPONG- In a major boost to MLA Thrizino-Buragaon -Kumsi Sidisow ahead of the 2024 Election, hundreds of members from different political parties, PRI leaders has joined BJP during mass joining cum Jagran programme held here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Kumsi Sidisow briefed about various ongoing and concluded developmental works in the constituency. Fading away our political differences, we all should think for the development of our areas, education, road connectivity, and good health facilities. I appreciate the PRI leaders from Bichom Block for joining the party and keeping faith on my leadership, added Kumsi.

Stating that, MLA also added that everyone is equal to him, every fund meant for the development of our village, or town is being used judiciously and evenly in every block of my constituency irrespective of whether they are from the same party or not, added Kumsi.

He also claimed that under Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the center, there are various flagship schemes that need to be conferred to every village of Thrizino-Buragaon constituency, and at the same time appealed every party workers to reach the unreached fo the constituency.

PRI leaders from Bichom Blocks including its Zilla Parishad Member Shanti Lali, Gram Panchayat Members and other workers joined BJP today.

Among others, District BJP President-West Kameng- Yeshi Yamchodu, BJP Mandal President –Lama Sidisow, other BJP leaders and the District head of BJP joined the programme .