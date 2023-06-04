Arunachal: Mein instructed the Departments to expedite the Implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein convened a high-level review meeting at his official residence in Itanagar to discuss on the effective implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools across the state. The government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 500 Cr for this ambitious educational initiative.

The decision to establish these Golden Jubilee Model Schools was initially taken by the State Cabinet during its momentous Golden Jubilee Cabinet Sitting held in Ziro back in the year 2021. The primary objective of this initiative is to elevate the standard of 50 government schools, transforming them into exemplary educational institutions.

To expedite the process, Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Engineer of Urban Development, the executing agency for the project, to initiate the necessary formalities without delay. In line with the government’s vision, the Chief Engineer of Urban Development, Naring Darang, confirmed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the selected Golden Jubilee Model Schools have been completed. These reports incorporate all the parameters outlined by the government.

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the unsatisfactory performance of government schools in the Class X and Class XII Board Examinations. To address this issue, Education Minister, Taba Tedir shared plans to convene a meeting with all the principals and headmasters of secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The purpose of this gathering will be to analyze and rectify the deficiencies leading to the poor performance in the CBSE Board Examinations.

The meeting was attended by the esteemed officials including Principal Secretary Finance Dr. Sharat Chauhan; Secretary Finance, Planning & Investment R K Sharma; Director, Secondary Education Marken Kadu; and Director, Planning & Investment, Pallab Deb.

Their presence reinforces the commitment of the government to ensure the successful implementation of the 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools initiative and the improvement of the education system in Arunachal Pradesh.