Arunachal: Mega Surgical Camp Begins at Basar Hospital

BASAR- A three-day medical and surgical outreach camp was inaugurated at Todak Basar District Hospital (TBDH) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lepa Rada district on March 19, with an aim to provide specialised healthcare services to residents within the district.

The camp, scheduled from March 19 to 21, was formally launched by Advisor to the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mohesh Chai, in the presence of senior health officials, district administrators and medical professionals.

Among those present were Director of Health Services Dr. Marbom Basar, National Health Mission Director Marge Sora, former TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena and Superintendent of Police Dr. Thuptan Jambey, along with local representatives and healthcare staff.

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The initiative has been organised under the leadership and sponsorship of local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi. Officials described the camp as an effort to strengthen healthcare delivery in the district, particularly by providing access to specialised surgical services that are otherwise limited in remote areas.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mohesh Chai highlighted the logistical complexity of organising surgical camps, noting that such initiatives require detailed planning, including patient screening, diagnostic tests and coordination among multiple medical teams. He described the programme as a significant step towards improving healthcare access in the state.

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MLA Dirchi, in her remarks, acknowledged the support of various stakeholders and emphasised the need for continued investment in local healthcare infrastructure. She also raised demands for the posting of specialist doctors, including a child specialist and a physician, as well as the establishment of a blood bank at TBDH.

The camp is being conducted in collaboration with multiple institutions, including the District Health Society Lepa Rada, TRIHMS, the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, and other medical organisations and private partners.

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Medical teams are expected to carry out a range of procedures during the camp, including major gynaecological surgeries, cataract operations and other surgical interventions. According to district health officials, the planned procedures include 35 major gynaecological surgeries, 20 tubectomy operations, 22 major surgeries and 57 cataract procedures.

Officials noted that such outreach programmes are aimed at reducing the burden on patients who would otherwise need to travel outside the district for specialised treatment, thereby lowering both financial and logistical barriers to healthcare access.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen public health services in remote regions, with a focus on accessibility, affordability and improved service delivery.