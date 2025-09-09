Arunachal: Mega Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Organised at Hari Village in Ziro Valley, Bringing Governance to Citizens’ Doorsteps

ZIRO– In a landmark effort to deliver government services directly to citizens, a Mega Seva Aapke Dwar camp was held on Tuesday at Government Secondary School, Hari, under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Secretaries and Commissioners of various departments, MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, PRI members, and a large gathering of villagers.

Over 30 government departments participated in the camp, offering a wide range of essential services:

Agriculture Department distributed soil health cards, benefits under PM-Kisan, and tractors under ANKY.

DDUSY beneficiaries were handed cheques.

Textile Department provided yarns to villagers.

At Jan Suvidha counters, villagers received PRC, ST, Income, and other certificates instantly.

Forest Department ran a pledge campaign against hunting and consumption of wild animals, with active participation from the HCM and dignitaries.

Health Department conducted free TB, HIV, Malaria tests and distributed medicines, along with benefits under Dulari Kanya and CMAAY schemes.

Trade & Commerce Department issued trading licence forms, replaced old licence books free of cost, and sensitised villagers on legal business practices.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, CM Pema Khandu recalled that Sarkar Aapke Dwar, launched in 2017, was renamed Seva Aapke Dwar to make governance people-centric and inclusive.

“So far, more than 1000 camps have been organised across the state, benefitting over 15 lakh people. Arunachal Pradesh is a vast tribal state, and many villagers earlier lacked awareness of welfare schemes. This initiative ensures last-mile delivery of services,” Khandu said.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers, underscoring the success of the state government’s mission to bring governance closer to the people and make welfare schemes accessible at the grassroots.