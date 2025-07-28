Arunachal: Mega Oil Palm Drive Launched in Lohit to Replace Opium with Opportunity and Boost Oil Self-Reliance

TEZU- In a decisive push toward India’s edible oil self-sufficiency, a Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive was organized today at New Hatiduba Village, Lohit District, by the District Agriculture Office in collaboration with Patanjali Foods Ltd under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The event brought together policymakers, farmers, industry stakeholders, and grassroots leaders with the shared vision of promoting oil palm as a strategic and sustainable crop for Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA, Tezu, while inaugurating the programme, underscored the strategic significance of oil palm cultivation. He highlighted that Lohit district holds the largest quota under NMEO-OP in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the government’s intent to make the region a model for edible oil self-reliance.

Dr. Chai reassured farmers about the buy-back policy in place to eliminate market risks and asserted, “Reducing reliance on edible oil imports is not just economic—it’s a step toward food and strategic security.”

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, in his keynote address, made a passionate appeal to farmers to transition from opium to oil palm cultivation, calling it a “pathway to sustainable livelihoods and a drug-free society.” He stressed the economic and social transformation that oil palm cultivation can bring to Lohit’s rural communities.

Tapas Kumar Tripathi, Deputy GM of Patanjali Foods Ltd, cited India’s annual import of nearly 9 million tonnes of palm oil, while Arunachal alone consumes 18,000 metric tonnes. He reiterated the company’s commitment to procurement, processing, and technical support, positioning the mission as a national economic priority.

Director of Agriculture, T.D. Neckom, elaborated on the ₹80,000 crore edible oil import burden, urging farmers to become stakeholders in reducing this economic outflow. “We currently meet only 44% of our domestic needs. Oil palm is not just a crop—it’s a national imperative,” he said.

The programme also celebrated the success of Gagan Perying, a progressive farmer from Roing, who now earns ₹20,000–₹25,000 per month from 25 hectares of oil palm. His story served as a motivation for others to utilize unused and fertile land for oil palm cultivation.

Adding grassroots perspective, Tana Jasap, General Secretary of the All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers Association, called for solar fencing against wild elephants and timely incentive disbursal to boost farmer morale.

District Agriculture Officer Nyage Loya stressed Lohit’s ideal agro-climatic conditions, promising full technical and logistical support from the department, including nursery development and buyer linkages.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from ZPM Balong Tindiya, Teli Hormin Camdir, President of the AAPOPFA, Gaon Buras, SHG members, panchayat leaders, progressive farmers, and agri-entrepreneurs—reflecting strong community support for the mission.

This mega initiative marks a pivotal milestone for transforming Arunachal’s edible oil ecosystem, boosting rural livelihoods, and strengthening India’s economic sovereignty.