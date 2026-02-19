Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Held in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- A Mega Legal Awareness Programme-cum-Anti Drugs Awareness Campaign was organised at the Tagin Cultural Heritage Building in Daporijo by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Upper Subansiri, and the Upper Subansiri District Law Students Union under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The initiative aimed to sensitise the public on constitutional rights, free legal aid and various government welfare schemes available to marginalised communities.

More than 506 participants, including Gaon Burah/Burihs, self-help groups, vendors, students, teachers and members of the public, attended the programme.

In his address, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Secretary, DLSA Upper Subansiri, Narang Laji, highlighted constitutional guarantees and provisions of free legal services under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sorum appreciated the initiative, describing it as the first Mega Legal Awareness Programme in the remote district and encouraged community leaders to take advantage of such programmes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Ronya appealed to citizens to remain law-abiding and work collectively to curb crime and drug abuse. During the event, theme songs and awareness videos related to NALSA initiatives and legal education were screened for participants.

Member Secretary APSLSA Yomgo Ado elaborated on the roles of State and District Legal Services Authorities, rights to free legal aid, and the Para Legal Volunteer Scheme.

Resource persons and legal experts delivered sessions on women’s protection laws, juvenile justice, consumer rights, tribal rights, POCSO Act, FIR and bail procedures, Lok Adalat mechanisms, senior citizens’ rights, victim compensation schemes, and newly launched NALSA initiatives such as JAGRITI, ASHA, DAWN, SAMWAD and SATHI.

Officials said the programme aimed to enhance legal literacy and promote awareness about rights and responsibilities while strengthening community participation in addressing issues such as drug abuse and access to justice.