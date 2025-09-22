Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

YACHULI- A Mega Legal Awareness Programme was organized at the General Ground, Yachuli, by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh LOKAYUKTA and Keyi Panyor District Law Students’ Union, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The initiative aimed to sensitize the public on NALSA schemes, government welfare programs, and the legal rights of marginalized communities in the Keyi Panyor District.

The programme drew over 1,155 participants, including teaching staff, students, Gaon Burah/Burihs, Self Help Groups, vendors, and local citizens.

The inaugural session featured an address by Mr. Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka (Retd.), Chairman of LOKAYUKTA, Arunachal Pradesh, who spoke extensively on the role and significance of LOKAYUKTA. Sang Phunsok, Member of LOKAYUKTA and ZPM, Yachuli, also graced the occasion.

The event included the screening of NALSA theme song ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’, ‘Sankalp Geet’, and an awareness video on Lokpal of India. Students performed a powerful anti-drug skit highlighting the dangers of substance abuse, along with a cultural Rikam Pada dance, engaging the audience effectively.

Yomgo Ado, Member Secretary, APSLSA, highlighted the roles of SLSA and DLSA, emphasizing free legal services for weaker sections. Para Legal Volunteer resource persons—Adv. Taying Nega, Adv. Techi Natu, Adv. Techi Nech, and Adv. Taying Nachup—spoke on critical topics including women protection laws, juvenile justice, consumer protection, tribal rights, drug abuse eradication, FIR and bail procedures, POCSO Act, Lok Adalat, senior citizens’ rights, fundamental rights, MACT claims, marriage registration, disaster victims’ legal services, rights of persons with mental illness and disabilities, NALSA helpline 15100, mobile legal aid app, and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2024.

The programme successfully empowered the local population with legal knowledge, reinforcing their rights and entitlements while promoting social justice and awareness in Keyi Panyor District.