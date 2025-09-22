Arunachal

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

The programme drew over 1,155 participants, including teaching staff, students, Gaon Burah/Burihs, Self Help Groups, vendors, and local citizens.

Last Updated: 22/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

YACHULI-  A Mega Legal Awareness Programme was organized at the General Ground, Yachuli, by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh LOKAYUKTA and Keyi Panyor District Law Students’ Union, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The initiative aimed to sensitize the public on NALSA schemes, government welfare programs, and the legal rights of marginalized communities in the Keyi Panyor District.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme drew over 1,155 participants, including teaching staff, students, Gaon Burah/Burihs, Self Help Groups, vendors, and local citizens.

Also Read- TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

The inaugural session featured an address by  Mr. Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka (Retd.), Chairman of LOKAYUKTA, Arunachal Pradesh, who spoke extensively on the role and significance of LOKAYUKTA. Sang Phunsok, Member of LOKAYUKTA and ZPM, Yachuli, also graced the occasion.

The event included the screening of NALSA theme song ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’, ‘Sankalp Geet’, and an awareness video on Lokpal of India. Students performed a powerful anti-drug skit highlighting the dangers of substance abuse, along with a cultural Rikam Pada dance, engaging the audience effectively.

Also Read- Tragic Death of Class 8 Student at KGBV Tani Hapa Sparks Outrage Over Negligence

Yomgo Ado, Member Secretary, APSLSA, highlighted the roles of SLSA and DLSA, emphasizing free legal services for weaker sections. Para Legal Volunteer resource persons—Adv. Taying Nega, Adv. Techi Natu, Adv. Techi Nech, and Adv. Taying Nachup—spoke on critical topics including women protection laws, juvenile justice, consumer protection, tribal rights, drug abuse eradication, FIR and bail procedures, POCSO Act, Lok Adalat, senior citizens’ rights, fundamental rights, MACT claims, marriage registration, disaster victims’ legal services, rights of persons with mental illness and disabilities, NALSA helpline 15100, mobile legal aid app, and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2024.

The programme successfully empowered the local population with legal knowledge, reinforcing their rights and entitlements while promoting social justice and awareness in Keyi Panyor District.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Govt Enforces NPA Surrender for TRIHMS Doctors, Sparks Debate Amid Healthcare Strain

Arunachal: Govt Enforces NPA Surrender for TRIHMS Doctors, Sparks Debate Amid Healthcare Strain

Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

NAMSAI- NABARD inaugurated a Rural Haat at Diyun and launched the JIVA Natural Farming Project at Mahadevpur in Namsai district today.

Arunachal; NABARD Inaugurates Rural Haat at Diyun, Launches JIVA Natural Farming Project in Namsai

Arunachal: CO Kamporijo Clarifies Land Acquisition Rules for 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Project

Arunachal: CO Kamporijo Clarifies Land Acquisition Rules for 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights GST Reforms, Reaffirms Nutrition Mission in Namsai & Chongkham

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights GST Reforms, Reaffirms Nutrition Mission in Namsai & Chongkham

Arunachal: Capacity Building Programme for Farmers of Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement Conducted by KVK Namsai

Arunachal: Capacity Building Programme for Farmers of Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement Conducted by KVK Namsai

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 413 Junior Engineer Posts – Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Last Date

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 413 Junior Engineer Posts – Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Last Date

Arunachal: Palin–Koloriang Road Blocked by Massive Landslide; Commuters Stranded

Arunachal: Palin–Koloriang Road Blocked by Massive Landslide; Commuters Stranded

BJP Arunachal Pradesh Holds Workshop on Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

BJP Arunachal Pradesh Holds Workshop on Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button