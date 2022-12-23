Arunachal: Mega Food Park will fulfil PM Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income, says Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- The agri-allied sectors of Arunachal Pradesh are one of the major drivers of the economy in the region. Keeping in view the larger interest of the farmers for zero wastage of agri-horti as well as allied commodities, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has granted approval to the establishment of a Mega Food Park (MFP) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana scheme at Dolikoto, Banderdewa, Papum Pare district. The MFP has been envisaged to tap into the organic abundance of fresh produce of Arunachal Pradesh and create a comprehensive ‘farm to fork’ supply ecosystem.

Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chown Mein visited the Mega Food Park and Green Gold integrated farm today on December 23 2022 to inspect the site comprising 75 acres of land, 200 ha of rubber plantation, 100 ha of Thailand seedless lemon plantation, 5 ha of freshwater fishery ponds, dairy farms and various livestock farms including piggery, goatary, fishery, duckery, in a walkable distance area.

The visit was also graced by Minister of Industry & Commerce, Tumke Bagra, Minister of Agriculture, Tage Taki, Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, MLA Doimukh, Tana Hali Tara, Mayor IMC, Tamme Phassang, Secretary Industry, Hage Tari, DC Itanagar Capital Complex, Talo Potom, CE Power (WZ), Bar Takam, President AAPSU, Dozi Tana Tara, and Lead Promoter of the Mega Food Park, Likha Maaj.

The MFP is aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income and strengthening the economy under ‘vocal for local’. The farm will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youths of the region. As of now, the integrated farm employs more than 300 skilled and unskilled unemployed youths. Meanwhile, four-lane road connectivity, a 4 km long RCC boundary wall, and land development spanning 50 acres have been completed for the Mega Food Park and are ready for setting up of different food industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chowna Mein stated that Arunachal has one of the highest land banks toward becoming the food bowl of India. ‘We have initiated many subsidised schemes like Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana, and Atma Nirbhar Plantation Yojana to enhance farmer’s productivity and income and also to achieve self-reliant Agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh’, Mein added. He further advocated for formulating a road map for agriculture and horticulture development through effective policy implementation in the state and urged for fast-track single window clearance to facilitate the establishment of food processing units and agro-based industries through ease of doing business.

The MFP once functional will accommodate 35 food industries spanning 73.5 acres of land, indirectly employing more than 5 lakh farmers of the state. The multi-sectoral MFP will comprise rice & flour mills, snack units, canning units, pickle units, squashes, and juice units, bakery units, sweet & savoury units, ready-to-eat packaged food units, frozen and RTI units, ancillary units; along with dairy, meat and seafood units, and so on.

To facilitate the early establishment of the Mega Food Park, Mein has directed the Department of Industry and Forest to expedite the process of diversion of the Dorpong Reserve Forest for forest clearance. He has also assured to look into the link road from the bypass road to Hollongi connecting rural villages in order to facilitate transportation of their agricultural produce.

During the visit, Mein inaugurated the newly set up Green Gold Resort inside the integrated farm situated 29 km away from Itanagar, 15 km away from Donyi Polo Airport, and 7 km away from Harmuti railway station. The resort is anticipated to boost tourist footfall in the area. The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh also inspected the 33kv power station & 3MLD Water Treatment Plant, which is currently under construction. Once completed, the complete support infrastructure will ensure a reliable and consistent supply of energy and water to the park.

The commencement of the park is set to generate up to 5000 direct employment and will play a crucial role in bringing down the unemployment curve in the state. The annual revenue projection of the MFP is expected to touch Rs. 450-500 crores with a collective investment of around Rs. 250 crores into the project.