Arunachal: Meeting on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan held in Yupia

YUPIA- A coordination meeting of the members of the District level “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” (Drug-Free India Campaign) Committee was held here at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Wednesday.

The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the progress of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to strategize further measures to intensify the campaign.

Chairing the meeting, DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen called for enhanced coordination between all the stakeholders including the law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to effectively combat drug abuse.

SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar while highlighting the initiatives of the police department in the war against the drug menace further emphasised on the role of the public in curbing the drug menace, especially through community-based policing efforts.

“The fight against drug abuse is a collective responsibility, and through the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, we are committed to creating a drug-free Papum Pare. This coordination meeting marks a crucial step in our journey towards this goal.” SP Gusar further added.

Also Read- Four Drug Peddlers, Including Three Women, Apprehended with Heroin

Deputy Director, ICDS Mrs Jaya Taba presented a power point on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

She stressed on the importance of Public Awareness Campaigns and also discussed on strategies to scale up public awareness activities to reach a broader audience, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as youth and rural communities.

Taba also presented the action plan to intensify the efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, with a particular focus on high-risk areas identified across the district.

Adv. Taring Nega, LAC, DLSA, Papumpare and a member of the District Committee on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan informed that 133 NDPS cases are pending under the District Court Yupia and almost a NDPS case heard everyday in the court.

Also Read- After BJP high command denied the demands of PMC councilors to replace its chief, six councilors joined INC

“This draws a clear picture about the penetration of the menace in the society and calls for a ‘Strong and Collaborative effort from all the stakeholders ‘ before the menace destroys our younger generation.” he added.

In the interactive session that followed the members present also discussed innovative approaches, including the use of social media, community outreach, collaboration with local influencers, youths and religious leaders and forming block level Committees to create awareness at the grassroot level.

The need to strengthen law enforcement mechanisms to curb the supply of illicit drugs ad sale of tobacco products to minors and improving rehabilitation services for those affected by substance abuse, with a focus on ensuring their reintegration into society was also discussed during the interactive.

At the end of the meeting the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan pledge was administered to all the participants.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Education, Medical department, Emmanuel Rehabilitation Centre, CDPOs and police department .