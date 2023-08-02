Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri mati mera desh‘ campaign

YUPIA- A coordination meeting in connection with the modalities to observe the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign was held in the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Tuesday last.

Chairing the meeting Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu said that the “meri mati , mera desh’ campaign (9th August to 15th August) was announced by Prime Minister in run-up to the Independence Day to honour the martyred Bravehearts of the country and to mark the culmination of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav .

He sought cooperation from the PRI members and the Nodal departments for the successful implementation of the campaign.

Highlighting the events to be undertaken under the campaign, District Art and Culture Officer Tana Moro Tara informed that “As a part of the campaign special inscriptions ‘shilaphalakam’ have to be installed at the Panchayat level in the memory of the martyrs; plantations to be carried out near Amrut sarovors or water bodies; urns containing soil from 7500 blocks of the country will be brought to Delhi and will be fused with the indigenous saplings brought from across the country to form the Amrut vatika near the National war memorial at Delhi,”.

“The entire exercise aims to honour our martyred Braveheart men and women and enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and UTs,” the DACO added.

SP Taru Gusar suggested for organising a launching event at a significant place, where public and Heads of offices can participate in a good number.

PD cum DPDO Mrs. Bengia Yakar assured to mobilise and create awareness about the programme to the PRI members. SP Taru Gusar and ZPC Mrs. Nabam Yakum also spoke. ZPMs and Hods attended the meeting.