Arunachal: Meeting Held on Demarcation of Ziro Municipal Area

ZIRO — A meeting on the demarcation of the proposed Municipal Council area in Ziro was convened on Monday at the District Secretariat by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District and Chairman of the District Level Committee (Municipal Boundary), Mrs Oli Perme.

Briefing the members, the Deputy Commissioner informed that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has declared three municipal areas in the state—Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Aalo in West Siang district, and Namsai in Namsai district. She stated that the decision has been taken in the larger public interest and clarified that the declaration of a municipal area would not affect the functioning of existing Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Addressing the meeting, MLA of 17-Ziro Hapoli constituency, Hage Appa, said that the declaration of Ziro as a municipal area has been a long-standing demand of the people of the valley and is the result of collective efforts by various stakeholders.

He urged participants to provide constructive suggestions, emphasising that the opportunity should not be missed. He further informed that the proposed demarcation would affect only four villages—Bamin Michi, Hija, Lempia and Manipolyang—and appealed to the concerned Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) to raise practical solutions along with objections, if any.

Assistant Town Planner Smti Millo Mira made a detailed presentation on the financial implications, mapping issues, population criteria, number of proposed wards, preparation of voter lists, and the powers and functions of Urban Local Bodies. She explained that physical features such as rivers and man-made structures like roads are considered during boundary demarcation and briefed the meeting on the progress of activities undertaken so far.

ZPM 05-Lempia, Rubu Tadii, informed that 12 out of 24 Gram Panchayat Segments under his jurisdiction would be affected by the proposed municipal area. He stated that the people of Lempia are willing to join the municipal council and requested the inclusion of Dilang village, citing its proximity to the airport and market area.

Former minister Tage Taki called upon all stakeholders to support the MLA in the creation of the municipal area, stating that it is essential for the overall development of Ziro Valley. He observed that with the availability of urban amenities such as electricity and communication facilities, villages in the valley are expanding, and therefore careful consideration is required during boundary demarcation.

ZPM 12-Akhangmiyo, Hibu Obing, expressed concern that earlier municipal maps do not align with the latest versions and stressed the need for joint ground surveys involving officials and local residents. General Secretary of the Bamin Michi Welfare Association, Racho Tachang, welcomed the government’s decision but raised concerns over the lack of clarity in areas mentioned in the District Level Committee report, suggesting ground verification.

ZPC Mrs Hibu Dumi emphasised the need to spread awareness among residents regarding the benefits of a municipal area, noting apprehensions related to service charges for water, power and other utilities. DPDO Hage Tarung, along with other heads of departments and ZPMs, also shared their inputs during the discussion.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on coordinated efforts to fulfil qualifying criteria for the municipal area, ensure proper mapping and ground marking of boundaries, and allow aggrieved parties to submit representations to the Deputy Commissioner.