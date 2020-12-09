Arunachal: Meet new ZPM, Biri Santi Nido who turned politician from a model

ITANAGAR,: Mrs India international 2017 Biri Santi Nido turned politician from a model and has been elected unopposed ZPM from Parsin block of newly created Kamle district of state has lauded all section of society for getting her elected as ZPM unopposed.

She show her affirmation to serve the people with outmost devotion and dedication with sincerity toward the people of his area, district and state for all round development and also for the welfare of the people under the able leadership of ruling BJP party.

Talking to press on her reception programme held at Jully village today afternoon the model who has also win the title of Mrs universe 2019 held at Philippines and Mrs Universe west central Asia 2019 and several other titles, Biri Santi Nido said that ” even I was a model I have always done for brining name and fame for my family, community, area, district, state and country across the world over. She said.

“ My area is backward and underdeveloped in all respect and my district ‘Kamle’ as well has also been created recently and need special attention of the leaders and the government, there are lots of work to be done for the development of the area and welfare of the people, all these things has made me to join to politic and it was the love and affection of the BJP party who has chosen me as their representative and the blessing of the people and leaders of my area has med me unopposed and I remain uncontested” . She said.

The people of my constituency has lost of expectation from me and I shall never let them go invain and I affirm to work for the people and will try best effort for the development of area and welfare of the people. Santi added.

She also congratulated all 96 ZPM candidate who have been remain uncontested and appeal all to join hands together for strengthening of the party and extend full support to the Pema Khandu led government for all round development of rural Arunachal Pradesh.