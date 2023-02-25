ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Meenakshi Lekhi assures to set up a ‘cultural center’ at Ziro

The Minister made this announcement here yesterday in course of her 4-day tour to Lower Subansiri and Kurung Kumey Districts.

Last Updated: February 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Meenakshi Lekhi assures to set up a ‘cultural center’ at Ziro

ZIRO- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has assured to sanction a ‘cultural center’ for Ziro valley.

The Minister made this announcement here yesterday in course of her 4-day tour to Lower Subansiri and Kurung Kumey Districts. She asked the Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District to prepare the proposal and submit to Ministry through the Art and Culture Department.

Also Read- Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

A cultural center is an organization, building or complex that promotes culture and arts. Cultural centers can be neighborhood community arts organization, private facilities, government run or activities-run. Cultural centers enrich our society by promoting the arts, history, religion and heritage of diverse cultures.

Related Articles

The Minister, who reached the valley from Itanagar by road due to inclement weather was received by commissioner Agriculture Bidol Tayeng, Secretary Art and Culture Taye Kaye, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, HoD’s, members of Apatani Women Association Ziro, women NGO’s and SHG’s.

Commissioner Agriculture Bidol Tayeng made a power-point presentation on ‘Review of Oil Palm Development in Arunachal Pradesh vis-à-vis NMEO-OP’.

Remarking that oil palm plantations in Arunachal Pradesh would greatly help India from importing oil palms from countries of Malaysia and Indonesia, the MoS suggested the state Govt. to utilize the facility of 500 storage centers with cold storage facilities near the expressways and highways announced by the central Govt. for benefit of the farmers.

Earlier, the Minister was accorded a warm traditional welcome at the valley by local Apatani Daminda dance troop comprising members of various tribes, cultural presentations by students of St. Claret College, women SHG’s and NGO’s.

After visiting a few places of tourist interest at the valley, the MoS left for Kurung Kumey District by chopper today.

Tags
Last Updated: February 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Ziro

President Murmu attends 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh

President Murmu attends 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh

President Droupadi  Murmu to attend Arunachal Pradesh's 37th Statehood Day

President Droupadi  Murmu to attend Arunachal Pradesh’s 37th Statehood Day

Arunachal: Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme held at Pasighat

Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

Arunachal: VDVKC micro-food processing unit set up at Ziro

Arunachal: VDVKC micro-food processing unit set up at Ziro

Arunachal: Pema Khandu appeals public to maintain peace

Arunachal: Pema Khandu appeals public to maintain peace

ITANAGR-  Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper. During the bandh,  a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials. Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI. Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans. Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O), stated “To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.” Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17). ( This is a developing story )

APPSC paper leak case: Clashes erupt between Cops and protestors in Itanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button