Arunachal: MEDPs on Bakery Products for SHGs concluded at Namsai

NAMSAI- Two Micro Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDPs) on Bakery products concluded at Namsai on Wednesday, 29th March 2023.

Both the programmes were sponsored by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by World Education Mission (WEM) and Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd. at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) and Nampong village respectively.

The SHGs are mobilised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), BMMU, Namsai under the Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP).

More than 60 members from different SHGs formed by ArSRLM had undergone in the 2 training programmes and they learned about making of different bakery products viz. cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, cookies etc. along with the proper method of packaging and selling them in the market.

MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes by NABARD, which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate the optimization of production activities by the SHG members.

NABARD, DDM, Kamal Roy along with Asst. Registrar, AUS, Vipin Rawat; Senior Mentor, Kudumbashree NRO, Shamla Shukoor; Block Coordinator, Non-Farm, ArSRLM, Bullo Umpi; Field Coordinator, Kudumbashree NRO, Piyush Priyadarshi; CEO NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai and SHG members participated in the valediction programmes.

The Chief Guest of both the occasion DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy informed that MEDPs had been introduced to build up the skill and competence of SHG members to take up micro-enterprises with credit support from banks. He also highlighted different developmental programmes of NABARD for the benefit of SHGs and farmers.

Asst. Registrar, AUS, Vipin Rawat at AUS, highlighted the significance of micro-entrepreneurship in social upliftment. He stated that the training has been organized to enhance production by maintaining quality, keeping in mind, the demand for various bakery products.

CEO NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai at Nampong Village stated that training was conducted to meet the demand for bakery products in the area maintaining quality & hygiene. This would empower rural women to fetch better income and self-sustenance. He also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

Block Coordinator, ArSRLM, Bullo Umpi motivated the SHGs to take up activities in a serious manner for sustainable income generation and to be competitive in the market. The such training cost is high if done outside the state in a professional institution, which is being provided now without any extra cost by NABARD on doorsteps.

From Kudumbashree NRO, Shamla Shukoor and Piyush Priyadarshi highlighted the SVEP, which is a sub-component of DAY-NRLM. The SVEP aims to support entrepreneurs in rural areas to set up local enterprises. They further said that they will help them in preparing the business plan for SHGs to start entrepreneurship.

The valedictory programme was concluded with the distribution of certificates to SHGs and the Mixer grinder & OTG Oven were also handed over.