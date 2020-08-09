Arunachal: Medo Produces Tons of organic Pumpkin, emerging as agriculture hub

ADVERTISEMENT

Medo: Medo emerging as major hub toward a healthy and sustainable agriculture with organic promotion, Bumper harvest of tons of organic Pumpkin at Medo in Lohit district which has been a glaring sign of state’s phase wise shift to organic farming.

Also a major leap towards Agriculture sector is witnessed at Medo in Lohit district after Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) concept of farming being introduced. Under this main step of converting Arunachal Pradesh into an organic and Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self reliant Bharat) is vividly seen.

“We have tons of record supply of Pumpkin out letting to Nogaon of Assam, I extend deep gratitude to Prince Dhawan (IAS) DC who has been time and again backing, motivating and supporting us to promote organic farming and giving us license to export this produce. Our farmer are enthusiastically producing agriculture produce despite COVID pandemic and lockdown”, informs Ranjit Minin a farmer from Medo.

Equally Taro root or Kacchu, Water Pumpkin, Ginger and Maize respectively are to be cultivated in next subsequent season after this Pumpkin season is completed, he adds.

“We have so far transported approximately 100 tons since 20th of July and today also 20 tons in one full body truck and 10 tons in another truck are loading to get it transported to Assam. At the rate of Rs 8/- per Kg is sold to the buyers (a middle man) and a farmer can earn whopping Rs 40,000 to 50,000/- in a season which is good income, says another farmer.

Soon Medo could become an Agriculture hub as the area has abundantly blessed with fertile soil resources and favorable climatic condition.

Lupalum Kri retired CE PHED and farmer told that Pumpkin is one of the cash crops after Tea, Ginger, and Mustard etc. A farmer records turnover of Rs 6 Lakhs by selling Pumpkin last year, he reveals.

Terming Medo as emerging as agriculture heaven, Deepak Barman Deputy Director (Agri) said the dept has been getting maximum revenue from APMC Medo in the tune of Rs 10 to 12 Lakhs whereas Rs 1. 50 Lakhs annually from Pumpkin only, the DD (A) added.