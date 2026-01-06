Arunachal: Mechuka Hosts Silver Jubilee of Si-Donyi Festival

MECHUKA- The Tagin community of Shi-Yomi district celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Si-Donyi Hilo at Mechuka on Tuesday, marking 25 years since the festival was first observed in the district in 2001. The festival, which honours Si (Earth) and Donyi (Sun), was observed with traditional rituals, cultural performances and community participation.

The celebrations were attended by district officials, community leaders and cultural representatives. Deputy Commissioner of Shi-Yomi district, Tungge Loya, attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Tanil Komi, President of the Boh Ramo Bokar Welfare Society, was the Guest of Honour. Minister for Labour and Employment, Information and Public Relations, Nyato Dukam, attended as the Chief Patron. Mrs Tana Yaho, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mechuka, served as the Patron of the programme.

Special guests included Sang Khandu Thongdok, Superintendent of Police, Shi-Yomi district, and Norbu Tsering Naksang, President of the Neh Nang Cultural Development Society.

Also Read- Monks Walk 2,300 Miles for Peace in the United States

The festivities began with traditional prayers offered at the Yagging (altar), seeking prosperity, peace and protection for the community. This was followed by colourful traditional dance performances showcasing the cultural heritage of the Tagin community. Members of the first Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee of Mechuka, formed in 2001, were felicitated during the programme in recognition of their role in initiating the festival in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Tungge Loya emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous cultural systems and identities through the continued observance of local festivals. He also highlighted the role of such celebrations in fostering unity and brotherhood among different communities by encouraging mutual participation in cultural events.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

Minister Nyato Dukam, in his address, stressed the need for continuity in traditional and cultural practices. He encouraged the Tagin community of Shi-Yomi district to continue celebrating Si-Donyi Hilo in a grand manner in the coming years, underlining its role in strengthening cultural identity and community cohesion.

The Silver Jubilee celebration reflected the enduring significance of Si-Donyi Hilo as a cornerstone of the Tagin community’s cultural and spiritual life in Arunachal Pradesh.