Arunachal: Mebo MLA with BCCI distributes ration items to covid positive villagers and health workers of Ngopok village

PASIGHAT- In a bid to help the covid positive patients of Ngopok village under Mebo Sub-Division and health workers taking care of the covid containment zone, the Block Congress Committee along with covid monitoring team of Mebo distributed basic ration items to the covid positive patients, village guarding youths and health workers (ASHA) on Friday at Ngopok village entry gate in the presence of Gaon Burahs.

The ration items consisting of rice, potatoes, pulses, eggs, Horlicks, sugar, tea packets, face mask and sanitizers were given to covid positive patients.

While ASHA workers were given cash assistance of Rs. 1000 each including disposal caps, face shield, masks and sprayers/sanitizers. And village youth (Mosup Yameng) were given Rs. 10,000 whereas covid-19 warriors of the village were given sugar, tea, biscuits, disposal glass, water bottles, masks and sanitizers besides giving of 2300 masks and 350 sanitizers for general villagers (for every households), informed Oge Mitkong from Publicity cell of BCC Mebo.

The team also handed over 10 nos of PPE kits and 10 nos face shields to Primary Health Centre, Borguli which caters health services in the area.

It is worth mentioning here that the rations, covid protection items and cash assistance were given to the Ngopok village containment zone covid patients and others by the initiative of Lombo Tayeng, Mebo MLA as a his public obligation toward his people. The item distribution program was led by BCCI Mebo Block Secretary, Karo Moyong and office Secretary, Maklung Apum.