Arunachal: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng flags off Eco-tour team to Kaziranga National Park

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng today flagged off two buses taking a team of Eco-Tour comprising of Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs, Village Secretaries and clean mission leaders from all the villages of Mebo Sub-Division/39th Mebo Assembly Constituency going to Kaziranga National Park, Assam on exposure tour to learn the eco-tourism ideas.

The team of Eco-Tour with the buses was flagged off from the Mebo Charali today morning amidst the presence of Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mebo, Toni Mitkong, public leaders, village HGBs, GBs and secretaries including Army officials from Sigar Military station.

The exposure tour team of the village heads will learn the ideas on eco-tourism, home-stays, wildlife protection and its preservation for tourism purposes etc to be applied back here same in and around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in the district located along the villages across the Mighty Siang river right from Sigar, Ralling, Motum, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul/Padan, Namsing, Gadum and Mer villages. The eco-tour team is sponsored by MLA Oken Tayeng and the tour programme is led by the Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Passing.

Speaking on the sideline of the flag off ceremony, Oken Tayeng said that he is hopeful that the village authorities will learn the basic knowledge of eco-tourism from the Kaziranga model. He advised the touring village authorities to avail the best out of exposure tour.

Tayeng also extended his thankfulness to the Sigar Military Station officials for sponsoring two buses for the eco-tour team and said that this shows the military and civil societies coordination. On the part of Sigar military station, an official quoted that Sigar military station will always support the civil societies in their whatsoever capacity.

He hoped that the village authorities going to visit Kaziranga National Park on exposure will educate their respective villages back home on the potentiality of eco-tourism in the region.

On the part of Gaon Burahs, Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah Association President, Kalom Lego and Upper/Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah Association President, Tikeng Perme said that, they are going to visit Kaziranga to learn the ideas there so that people from the villages back home could be made aware about the importance of conservation and preservation of wild animals etc so that people here too start gaining economical benefits out of ecotourism.

Meanwhile, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Passing who is leading the exposure team at Kaziranga informed this evening by reaching Kaziranga NP that the village authorities are celebrating Pemey festival of Adis at Kaziranga today evening.

On the Pimey festival of the Adi tribe, people used to do hunting of wild animals, but this time village authorities are celebrating the same festival amidst the wild animals at Kaziranga NP and knowing the importance of preservation and protection of wild animals.

Passing also informed that hundreds of tree saplings of Ketir-Momir and Bureh (Burmese Grapes) taken along with them from here will be planted in Kaziranga National Park tomorrow as a symbol of indigenous tree species from Arunachal Pradesh and as a memory of village authorities visiting Kaziranga NP.