Arunachal: MBSU and public of Riga village cries for posting of a doctor in HWC-cum-PHC

RIGA/BOLENG- ( Maksam Tayeng )- The Magong Banggo Students’ Union (MBSU) of Siang district along with the public of Riga village have appealed to the health department of government of Arunachal Pradesh to immediately post a doctor as MO in the Health & Wellness Centre-cum-Primary Health Centre, Riga and two nurses and a peon in the Riga health Sub-Centre.

As per the statement of MBSU and public of Riga village, the health sub-centre, Riga is mend and look after by only a single nurse due to which people of Riga village faces huge problem in getting medical treatment, as in the absence of the lone nurse, the health centre has to remain closed.

Speaking to this scribe on visit to the Riga village on the invitation of MBSU, one Tabir Taga and Tanyi Tatak, two elderly person from Riga village have said that, the lone Nurse in the Riga village health sub-centre can’t take the load of several patients during this monsoon season, as Riga village has huge population of around 3000 people. “We request the state government to immediately post two additional nurses and a peon in our village medical sub-centre besides sanction of a boundary wall for the centre”, added Taga and Tatak on behalf of people of Riga village.

Meanwhile, some few kilometers away from the Riga village at Poging Bote EAC block, Health & Wellness centre cum Primary Health Centre, Riga is running without any regular medical officer (regular doctor) from around the last 2 years. On visiting the PHC Peging Bote (Riga), the staff from the centre informed that the centre is running without a regular doctor for the last 2 years and needs a doctor.

However, when asked about the shortages of other staff and medicines etc, Tameng Noram, a Health Assistant informed that there were no any shortages to the PHC Riga (Peging Bote) including staff and medicines requirement etc. While showing all the available facilities for patients including the labour room for baby delivery cases, the staffs of the PHC Riga added that only a regular doctor is required in the centre.

While on the part of public of Riga village, one Tamek Tatin informed that the PHC Riga at Peging Bote is in need of doctor from last 2 years. Due to non availability of a regular doctor in the PHC, all the serious and major patients are sent to the district medical of Boleng, Aalo or Yingkiong for treatment. So, posting of a regular doctor in the PHC Riga (Peging Bote) would a great help to the people of Riga and its surrounding villages.

On the part of Magong Banggo Students Union also Koti Mize and Lenzing Mize as President and Speaker of the union appealed to the health department of Government of Arunachal Pradesh to send/post a regular doctor/MO in the Health & Wellness Centre cum PHC Riga (Peging Bote) and 2 nurses and a peon in the Sub-Centre, Riga within a month.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Alo Libang couldn’t be contacted for his response on the serious appeal of the public of Riga village. But being a people’s government, the people of Riga and MBSU hope that the required doctor and nurses will be posted in the HWC-cum-PHC Riga (Peging Bote) and Sub-Centre, Riga at the earliest possible.