Arunachal: Mayor Tame Phassang Joins ASEZ-Led Cleanliness Drive in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– A powerful message of global unity and local responsibility resonated in the streets of Itanagar as Mayor Tame Phassang joined hands with ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) — a global student volunteer group under the World Mission Society Church of God — for a massive cleanliness campaign from IG Park to Civil Secretariat Gate.

The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from student volunteers from South Korea alongside residents of Arunachal Pradesh, coming together to promote urban cleanliness and environmental consciousness. Volunteers actively collected waste, segregated garbage, and sensitized the public about sustainable practices and climate-friendly behavior.

Mayor Phassang, addressing the volunteers, lauded their selfless contribution, “If international volunteers can clean our streets, we must feel even more responsible for our own city. These young minds are truly leading by example.”

He urged the citizens to adopt Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) as a guiding principle for urban cleanliness and sustainability. The Mayor also announced plans to collaborate with ASEZ on long-term awareness programs under the IMC’s environmental outreach.

ASEZ, operating in 175+ countries, aligns its global campaigns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to nurture a culture of volunteerism, civic engagement, and environmental action.

The event concluded with all participants taking a pledge to continue their efforts for a cleaner and greener Itanagar, inspiring hopes for similar youth-led drives across Arunachal Pradesh.