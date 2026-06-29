Arunachal: Massive Rescue Operation Saves Four Stranded Fishermen in Dambuk

DAMBUK ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Four persons stranded overnight on islands in the swollen Sisiri (Sisar) River near Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district were rescued on Monday following a multi-agency operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Air Force, district authorities, local rafting teams and domestic elephants.

The four rescued individuals were identified as Geram Lego of Remi village, and Abom Tayeng, Maksam Pertin and Mitom Borang of Tapat/Yapgo village under the Dambuk region.

According to local authorities, the four had ventured into the river on Sunday to earn their livelihood through traditional fishing using Porang, a customary fishing method practised in the region. However, rising water levels triggered by continuous rainfall left them stranded on river islands.

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An initial rescue attempt on Sunday was hampered by incessant rain, strong river currents and poor weather conditions, forcing the men to remain stranded overnight.

The rescue operation resumed on Monday morning under the supervision of Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum and officials of the district disaster management authority. The operation involved personnel from the NDRF, a rafting team from Zaktum Notko near Dambuk, local elephant owners who assisted in navigating difficult terrain, and an Indian Air Force helicopter, which was deployed to airlift the stranded individuals to safety.

Following the successful rescue, MLA Puinnyo Apum expressed gratitude to all agencies and volunteers involved in the operation.

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“With a heart full of immense relief and profound gratitude, following a gruelling round-the-clock rescue operation, all four individuals have been safely evacuated and airlifted and are now back with their anxious families,” Apum said in a statement.

He credited the successful operation to the coordinated efforts of the district administration, the NDRF, the Indian Air Force, the rafting team from Zaktum Notko, local elephant owners and members of the public who supported the rescue mission.

While welcoming the safe return of the four men, the legislator described the incident as a reminder of the risks posed by swollen rivers during the monsoon season.

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Apum appealed to residents of the 42nd Dambuk Assembly Constituency to avoid entering rivers during periods of heavy rainfall and to exercise caution throughout the monsoon.

Seasonal flooding and rapidly rising river levels frequently pose challenges in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh during the southwest monsoon. Authorities have repeatedly advised people living near rivers to avoid unnecessary travel across water bodies and to follow weather advisories issued by district administrations.