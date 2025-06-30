Arunachal: Massive Landslide Near Lumum Waterfall Halts Traffic Between Tippi and Elephant Flat

TIPPI- A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains has completely blocked vehicular movement along the Tippi–Elephant Flat stretch of the Charduar-Tawang Road near Lumum Waterfall, stranding several commuters and disrupting connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

The incident occurred on the night of June 29 (Sunday), dumping large volumes of debris onto the road. No casualties have been reported, but the blockage has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for tourists and locals heading towards Tawang.

Also Read- J&K Court Orders FIR Against Zee News, News18 for Defaming Deceased Teacher in Operation Sindoor Coverage

Local sources confirmed that the landslide hit a known vulnerable zone that has witnessed similar disruptions during previous monsoons.

Authorities from the Public Works Department (PWD) and local administration have mobilized earthmoving machinery and personnel to begin clearance operations.

Also Read- Doimukh Police Recover Stolen Property Worth Rs 2.57 Crore in Major Tigdo Burglary Case Breakthrough

However, due to the sheer volume of debris and challenging terrain, the restoration may take time.

Officials have urged travelers to avoid the route until further notice and stay updated with traffic advisories.

The event has reignited discussions around the need for improved slope stabilization and early warning systems in landslide-prone regions of Arunachal Pradesh.