Arunachal: Massive landslide blocks Naharlagun-Yupia road

Naharlagun- A massive landslide near Lower Sood village on Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) blockage the Naharlagun- Yupia road this evening.

Highway Executive Engineer, Nani Tath inform that on receipt of information of landslide on TAH around 1 KM from Papu Nallah Try junction near Lower Sood village, man and machine has been deployed to clear the debris. We will try our best effort to clear and make it worthy for vehicular traffic for one way movement but it is totally depend of the weather.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner, Pige Ligu inform that let the highway department make all out effort for restoration of the road for vehicular movement. “ I have directed the highway department to clear it as early as possible”

Watch Video

There was a massive landslide and will take time and road is blocked as of now. He said.

DC further appeal the commuters to take the Doimukh-Midpu road to go to Yupia till the Papu nallah-Yupia road is resorted.