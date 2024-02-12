ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Massive forest fire hit in Thembang area of dirang

firefighters from Bomdila, Dirang, and 30 Bn SSB team are trying there best to dose the fire.

Last Updated: February 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Massive forest fire hit in Thembang area of dirang

DIRANG- Authorities in West Kameng district have sent out an alert after a massive forest fire broke in Thembang, under Dirang sub-division on Saturday. The fire started spreading towards Rama camp and the southern parts of the village, a report said.

police sources said that “The devastating wildfire broke out near Thembang village on Saturday, which was controlled the same evening, but  it further accelerated on the night hour of the same day. On Sunday morning the fire spreading towards the village.”

Arunachal: 650 congress leaders and supporters join BJP in Mebo AC

“Police personnel, along with jawans and officers of the 30 Bn SSB, and villagers reached on the spot and doused the flames,” police said.

Related Articles

However the fire has been doused in Thembang  but the flames have spread all around the jungle within 7 km  radius and could not be doused completely. Now the fire has already spread towards Rama Camp and towards the southern parts of the village.

firefighters from Bomdila, Dirang, and 30 Bn SSB team are trying there best to dose the fire.

Tags
Last Updated: February 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital of state in digital transformation

Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital of state in digital transformation

Arunachal: PHE&WS East Siang celebrates success of FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal: PHE&WS East Siang celebrates success of FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button