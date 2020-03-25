Arunachal: Massive fire in Kaying Village, 54 houses  gutted

Kaying ( Siang district )

Atleast 54 houses and one community hall were gutted and assets worth lakhs were lost in a massive fire which broke out in Kaying village under Kaying circle of Siang district today afternoon, as information received from Tagam Mibang, EAC, Camp- Kaying.

The good thing is that no loss of life reported, however one women sustained minor injury in the accident.

I appeal and request the State Government, CBOs, NG Organizations, citizens to extend all possible help and support to the villagers of Kaying village at this time of great distress.