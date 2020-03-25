Arunachal

Arunachal: Massive fire in Kaying Village, 54 houses  gutted

The good thing is that no loss of life reported, however one women sustained minor injury in the accident.

March 25, 2020
Kaying  ( Siang district )

Atleast 54 houses and one community hall were gutted and assets worth lakhs were lost in a massive fire which broke out in Kaying village under Kaying circle of Siang district today afternoon, as information received from Tagam Mibang, EAC, Camp- Kaying.

I appeal and request the State Government, CBOs, NG Organizations, citizens to extend all possible help and support to the villagers of Kaying village at this time of great distress.

