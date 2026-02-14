Arunachal: Massive Fire Engulfs Walong Town in Anjaw District

Arunachal

WALONG- A massive fire swept through Walong town in Anjaw district on the night of February 13, triggering panic among residents and prompting urgent safety measures by local authorities. Officials said emergency teams were deployed to contain the blaze while the extent of damage was still being assessed at the time of reporting.

Hayuliang MLA and Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed concern over the scale of the incident and appealed to residents and travellers to strictly follow safety advisories. She urged the public to avoid risky movement in affected areas and emphasised that protecting lives, property and the environment must remain the top priority during the ongoing response efforts.

Describing Walong as a region of shared natural heritage, Pul called on local inhabitants to act responsibly and support frontline responders working to bring the situation under control. She also warned that any attempt to deliberately cause harm or disturb peace in the area would attract strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Walong, located in India’s easternmost Anjaw district near the international border, is a strategically and ecologically sensitive region, making emergency preparedness and community cooperation critical during such incidents.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or provided a detailed assessment of losses. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and assist response teams as containment operations continue. Observers note that fires in remote hill districts often pose logistical challenges due to limited infrastructure and difficult terrain.

