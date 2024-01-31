Arunachal: Massive fire broke out in DIRANG

DIRANG- A massive fire broke out in Dirang Market at around 2 am on Wednesday and engulfed many houses and shops. As per reports the incident happened early in the Morning.

The Fire started from kitchen of a Hotel, which sets ablaze 6-7 shops and damages properties of several Lakhs of Rupees. However no casualties reported. According to a local sources at least 11 shops and 5 houses gutted in this fire.

This is the second time where such incident took place within the market area. similar incident of fire broke up was witnessed few years back too.

On 27th January, 2018 , more than 50 dwelling house attached with shop were gutted in a massive fire mishap in Bazarline of Dirang township.