Arunachal: Mass Social Service Drive in Ziro Valley Sets Stage for Historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar on Sept 6

Hundreds of volunteers joined hands to clean and beautify the valley, turning the event into one of the largest community mobilizations in recent times.

Last Updated: 23/08/2025
ZIRO VALLEY– In a remarkable display of unity and civic responsibility, a massive social service drive was conducted today across Ziro Valley, stretching from Pai Gate check post (Hapoli) to Pine Groove (Old Ziro).

The initiative, organized by the District Administration, was part of preparations for the upcoming Cabinet Aapke Dwar, scheduled for September 6 at the District Secretariat Building, Ziro.

The social service campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from government departments, police, ITBP, BRTF, ArSRLM, schools, colleges, IGTAMSU, PRI members, CBOs like TSD, AWAZ, AYA, ASU, ALSDSU, APWWS (Ziro Unit) and the general public.

Hundreds of volunteers joined hands to clean and beautify the valley, turning the event into one of the largest community mobilizations in recent times.

Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme lauded the overwhelming response, saying the effort reflected both civic sense and unity of the people of Lower Subansiri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hage Tarung announced that, in continuation, a Mega Seva Aapke Dwar camp will be held at Govt. Secondary School, Hari Village on September 7, where villagers can avail multiple government services under one roof.

The Cabinet Aapke Dwar is expected to be historic, with the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, senior bureaucrats, and dignitaries in attendance.

Today’s mass social service drive has set a positive tone for the event, showcasing Ziro Valley’s readiness, solidarity, and community spirit.

The District Administration has appealed to all sections of society to extend their cooperation in ensuring the successful conduct of Cabinet Aapke Dwar and Mega Seva Aapke Dwar.

Last Updated: 23/08/2025
