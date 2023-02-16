Arunachal: Mass Social Service Conducted at Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration Ground

TORU- A mass social service led by the chairman of Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Toru-2023, Taba Rama, was conducted this morning at the GJNYC ground, Toru Village, Papum Pare District. The mass cleaning of the Nyokum ground was joined by the executive members of the Toru Nyokum Yulllo celebration along with volunteers, circle youths & coordinators, students, public leaders and the general public of Toru panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Taba Rama requested all the stall owners of Toru Nyokum Yullo celebration to stop littering their surroundings as it gives a bad outlook to the overview of the festival. He further appealed to the stall owners and others to take care of their garbage and keep their surroundings clean.

Organising Chairman Taba Rama, appeal to all the stall owners to use traditional utensils like Bamboo tube (Uddung, Patak), Bamboo plate (Hukung) , Cigar Calathea leaf (Kokam Okh, Dry guard (Upum ujuk) etc, to make plastic free environments in order to ensure ecologically sustainable celebration.

Earlier organizing committee has issued an order to all the stall owners that, All the stall owners must stick to following instructions:

1. Stall owners, staff, receptionists, etc must wear traditional attire compulsorily.

2. Welcoming nature, Politeness and kindness towards the visitors is necessary to ensure a good hospitable environment.

3. Selling of wild meat, birds, rabbits, squirrels are strictly prohibited.

4. Uses of traditional utensils like Bamboo tube (Uddung, Patak), Bamboo plate (Hukung) , Cigar Calathea leaf (Kokam Okh, Dry guard (Upum ujuk) etc. are mandatory.

5. Use of plastic products (cup, glass, etc.) are strictly prohibited in order to ensure ecologically sustainable celebration.

6. Selling cold drinks like Pepsi, Redbud, Monster, Etc. can be sold at a maximum of 20% more from that of retail price.

7. Rate fixed by committee must be strictly adhered by stall owner

8. Best Stall will be awarded 1 lakhs cash with certificate.

9. Central Executive Members of GJNYCCT will monitor the stall by visiting every evening.

If any stall violates any of the above directions, the stall permit will be canceled and further necessary actions will be taken.

