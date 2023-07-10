Arunachal: Mass Social Service carried out at Ziro township

ZIRO- A mass social service was carried out today morning at the TAH stretch of road from Treasury office leading to Old Ziro.

Garbages had been piled up at the said road for the past several days which had been an eyesore to denizens and tourists visiting the valley.

The clean up drive was initiated by the District Administration with supports from UD&H Department, 60th Bn ITBP Hapoli and All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association (AZHYO).

Leading the drive, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said Ziro valley is frequented by many VIP’s and tourists on regular basis. We should keep our valley clean and tidy so that visitors leave Ziro with fond memories and refer other visitors to visit the valley.

The DC also appealed the market committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro to organize similar cleanliness drives at their respective jurisdictions once in a fortnight to keep the valley neat and clean.

Commander 60th Bn ITBP Shailendra Singh along with 50 jawans, safai karamcharis of UD&H Department and AZHYO volunteers cleaned up the Treasury office stretch of road spanning more than one km from 5.30 to 7 a.m. The lifted garbage was later on dumped with the help of UD&H lift vans.