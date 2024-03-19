ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mass Resignation of BJP office bearers in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency

The mass resignations were tendered in support of their favoured candidate Oken Tayeng who was denied of BJP ticket by state and central BJP high command.

Last Updated: March 19, 2024
PASIGHAT- In a major setback to BJP in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency here in East Siang district today, almost 90% of BJP office bearers from various morchas tendered their resignations to State BJP President.

The grassroot BJP workers were unhappy over giving BJP ticket to Lombo Tayeng, sitting MLA who joined BJP from Congress recently.

Earlier prior to declaration of BJP MLA ticket of 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency to Lombo Tayeng,  the office bearers and BJP grassroot leaders from Mebo had pleaded to the state BJP high command to consider giving party ticket among aspirants from within BJP, leaving Lombo Tayeng.

But overlooking the appeals and sentiments of the BJP grassroot workers 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, the state and central BJP high command had announced the BJP ticket in favour of Lombo Tayeng within a week of Tayeng’s joining BJP.

Today’s mass resignations of majority of office bearers of BJP here in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency is seems to be due to their dissatisfaction over the decision of BJP high command.

The resigned BJP office bearers and supporters are now in challenge mood and determined to vote out Lombo Tayeng in the ensuing election. Some of the leaders within BJP from long time who resigned today alleged  that “ Lombo Tayeng managed the BJP ticket from New Delhi with the help of a BJP MP candidate’

The resigned BJP workers are now joining People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA),  a regional and indigenous party from within Arunachal Pradesh and their leader Oken Tayeng has declared to contest from PPA ticket against BJP’s Lombo Tayeng.

