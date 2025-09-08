Arunachal: Mass Protest Erupts at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence in Death of Bengia Ama Gora

NAHARLAGUN- A large-scale protest rocked the premises of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, as family members, local residents, and representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Women’s Wing demanded justice for the death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora.

The young mother from Kurung Kumey district died during a caesarean section at TRIHMS on August 31, 2025, in an incident her family attributes to medical negligence. The protest, marked by a dharna inside the hospital premises, saw hundreds of aggrieved citizens, including Bengia Ama’s relatives, accusing the hospital of serious lapses in patient care.

Bengia Lali, the deceased’s brother, lodged a formal complaint at Naharlagun Police Station, alleging that his sister’s condition deteriorated rapidly during surgery due to inadequate intervention by doctors and nurses.

“This is not just about my sister; this is not the first such case at TRIHMS,” Lali stated, echoing sentiments shared by the AAPSU Women’s Wing, who claimed that the hospital has a history of similar incidents. Protesters vowed to keep Ama’s body in the hospital mortuary until justice is served.

The AAPSU Women’s Wing, a vocal presence at the protest, condemned the alleged negligence and called for a thorough investigation. “We cannot allow such tragedies to be swept under the rug. The hospital must be held accountable, and this must be the last time a family endures such pain,” said a representative of the wing, highlighting concerns about systemic issues in the state’s premier medical institute.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals accusing TRIHMS of “experimenting on patients” and failing in its duty of care. Alongside Ama’s death, the protest also referenced the recent death of a newborn at the hospital, reportedly due to incorrect treatment, further fueling public distrust. Relatives, including Bengia Augung, Bengia Kambe, and Bengia Thomas, rejected offers of compensation, instead demanding strict action against the medical staff responsible.

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge responded to the uproar, expressing condolences and assuring the public that an inquiry committee, comprising independent doctors from outside TRIHMS, would be constituted to probe the incident.

“If negligence is established, legal recourse will be pursued through criminal and civil courts,” Wahge stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to justice.

The police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and indicated that a formal investigation is underway. The protest has reignited a broader debate about healthcare standards and accountability in Arunachal Pradesh.

Citizens and local organizations are calling for an impartial probe to ensure such incidents are not repeated, while also raising concerns about allegations of fake medicines and government doctors prioritizing private clinics. As the investigation unfolds, the tragedy of Bengia Ama Gora’s death continues to cast a shadow over TRIHMS, with the community united in their demand for transparency, accountability, and systemic reform in the state’s healthcare system.