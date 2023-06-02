ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mass Plantation drive held at Leporiang under Mission Life Campaign

Nabam Tagi, ZPM IX Leporiang, Circle Officer Nido Terin and RFO, Techi Novin led the plantation.

Last Updated: June 2, 2023
1 minute read
LEPORIANG-   A mass plantation drive was organized  by the Forest Range Office , Leporiang as a part of the Mission Life campaign here on Friday.

 Nabam Tagi, ZPM IX Leporiang, Circle Officer Nido Terin and RFO, Techi Novin led the plantation.

The plantation was followed by a  meeting wherein the PRI members, GBs, officers and the public discussed on measures to mitigate climate change and global warming.

CO Nido Terin spoke about the importance of forest cover and how “illegal timber operations” play a major role in destroying the forest cover and exhorted all to refrain from such illegal activities.

He also suggested for including atleast one scheme related to mitigating the climate change and global warming in their  GPDP.

ZPM Nabam Tagi while speaking on the occasion sought cooperation from all the PRI members in checking rampant wildlife hunting.

RFO Techi Novin highlighted the importance of the Mission Life Campaign and said that ‘it is India’s global initiative to combat climate change and promote sustainable living.

Similar plantation program under Mission Life was also held at the District Horticulture Office, Yupia on 31st last. The DHO office premises has been  declared as a plastic free zone.

