Arunachal: Mass Cleanliness Drive at Jhongatser Lake

TAWANG- In a resolute step towards environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, the Tawang District Administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, organized a mass cleanliness drive at Jhongatser Lake, one of the region’s iconic tourist spots.

The initiative witnessed active participation from various departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development, Tourism, and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Demonstrating inter-agency cooperation, jawans from the Indian Army also joined the drive, boosting morale and manpower.

Despite continuous rainfall, the participants displayed commendable commitment, removing two full truckloads of garbage from the lake area. This not only reflects the seriousness of the administration and Army towards environmental responsibility but also serves as a model of civic action.

Also Read- DC Vivek H.P Chairs DCC/DLRC Meeting in Ziro

Addressing the gathering post-drive, DC Kanki Darang underlined the importance of regular cleanliness efforts in ecologically fragile and tourist-frequented zones. He urged both locals and tourists to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and emphasized security enforcement against environmental violations.

In a significant policy update, the DC announced that tourist vehicles carrying single-use plastics will be restricted beyond the Giant Buddha Statue, including routes to Bumla and Jhongatser. Security personnel have been directed to enforce waste segregation and proper disposal mechanisms.

Also Read- Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

He further revealed that similar cleanliness campaigns will be conducted in other key locations throughout the district to reinforce the message of “Clean Tawang, Green Tawang.”

The District Administration has appealed to all residents and visitors to actively support these initiatives, reinforcing Tawang’s position as a clean and sustainable tourism destination.