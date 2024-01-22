Arunachal: Mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict held at Borguli village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A mass awareness programme on wildlife protection, conservation and man-animal conflict was held at Borguli village on Thursdays by the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division in association with Eco-Development Committee of D. Ering WLS and Miijing Sirum of Borguli village amidst the presence of Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat, Dy. SP, Pasighat, PCCF (Wildlife & BD)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, Gaon Burahs, representatives from Adi Baane Kebang and public.

The awareness programme was aimed for protection and conservation of wildlife vis-à-vis mitigating man-animal conflicts. Gaon Burahs from fringe villages of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary like Borguli, Seram, Kiyit, Ngopok, Namsing, Motum, Ralling, Sigar and Mer village were called into the meeting to understand the constant hunting threat to the D. Ering WLS’s wildlife from hunters coming from fringe villages and how to tackle it. General public from Borguli village led by the Miijing Sirum group were also invited to the awareness meeting including officials and staffs from the Wildlife department and territorial forest department.

Speaking in the awareness meeting, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner Pasighat appealed to the general public, especially to the Gaon Burahs and public leaders and intellectual groups to come in support of protection and conservation of rich flora & fauna of the sanctuary.

Taggu also took reference of an incident that took place in China many years ago wherein birds, especially the sparrows were ordered to be killed by the Chinese administration. But due to the killing of birds, the number of locusts increased and which later led to destruction of agriculture by the locusts which finally resulted in the famous Chinese famine where hundreds and thousands died out of the famine.

Taggu in his deliberation tried to convince the public how co-existence of human and wildlife is needed. “A healthy and balanced ecosystem where wildlife and forest are maintained can only give a healthy living for human existence”, added Taggu.

On the part of Chief Wildlife Warden and PCCF Wildlife, Nyilyang Tam advised the GBs and public to protect the rich flora & fauna of D. Ering WLS which is a big asset for the people of its fringe villages. The rich wildlife of the sanctuary will become a source of economy for many living in and around the sanctuary in near days at the lines of Kaziranga National Park.

Tam also spoke about compensation paid to people affected out of wild animal crop raids and any other loss of life etc out of man-animal conflicts. He said that the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is gradually regaining its past lost glory and people of fringe villages should need to discourage any kind of illegal hunting and poaching in the sanctuary.

Representatives from Adi society’s apex & appellate body like Adi Baane Kebang also spoke in the awareness meeting. Advocate Vijay Taram, Spokesperson of ABK (Apex) presented a detail description on how the wildlife of the sanctuary can be a rich source of economy for the youths from in and around the sanctuary.

“Today in Assam more than 10,000 families are directly and indirectly benefiting from the tourism flow in the Kaziranga National Park by means of eco-tourism, hotels and resorts, Gypsy safaris, wildlife guide, selling of traditional items etc.

So, instead of hunting and killing of wild animals and deer of D. Ering WLS, we should think of its larger benefits that will come from protection and its conservation”, added Taram. Er. Dhiji Tamuk, President, ABK East Siang also emphasized for the protection of D. Ering WLS and its wildlife as ABK has its resolution to preserve the rich flora & fauna of the sanctuary.

Among others, Kempi Ete, DFO, D. Ering WLS, Obang Tayeng, retired Director, IPR, P. Lamba, SDPO Pasighat, Yung Tayeng village elder from Borguli village, Gaon Burahs, EDC member US Perme also spoke on the occasion. A presentation on wildlife conservation was also made by representatives from a Guwahati based NGO ‘Aaranyak’.

In view of recent time hunting incidents in D. Ering WLS’s Borguli wildlife range from hunters of Sigar village and in Sibiyamukh Wildlife range from hunters of Namsing and Mer village, this mass awareness programme has huge importance while dealing with the hunters with firm hand. While hunting in Borguli range, six suspected hunters were arrested for hunting a wild Buffalo and a Sambar deer on the last day of 2023.

While hunting in Sibiyamukh wildlife range, 3 hunters including a casual staff was arrested for abetting hunting. So, keeping in view of the seriousness of hunting incidents, Chief Wildlife Warden materialized the awareness programme in pursuance of the appeal of EDC of D. Ering WLS.