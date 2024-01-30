Arunachal: Martyrs’ Day, and Anti-Leprosy Day observed at Namsai

NAMSAI- Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) and Anti-Leprosy Day was observed today at Gandhi Chowk, Namsai Tinali. The programmee was attended by DC Namsai, ZPC Namsai, ZPM Ningroo, HoDs, Public leaders, Medical staffs and public.

While speaking on the occasion, DC Namsai informed the mass that Martry’s Day is dedicated to pay homage to the courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their motherland. It also marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.Anti-Leprosy Day is also observed on this day.

He told the gathering that Mahatma Gandhi had battled not just for the nation but also for the underprivileged and destitute, and was fervently dedicated to eradicating leprosy.

He advocated for the care and welfare of people with leprosy at a time when the disease was stigmatized in the community. He then informed the gathering that with early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. He also urged the public to encourage those individuals to seek medical attention.

Furthermore, he stated that in keeping with this year’s theme, “Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity,” Sparsh Leprosy Awareness campaign to raise awareness of leprosy will take place from 30.01.2024 to 13.02.2024. During this time, medical professionals will visit house-to-house to check for leprosy symptoms and administer treatment.

He called on the populace to support the medical team in locating potential leprosy patients and contribute to the Government of India’s goal of eradicating the disease by 2047.

DMO Namsai provided a thorough explanation of the disease. “It is important to diagnose and treat patients as soon as possible to avoid future infections. Awareness is the need of the hour”, she said.

During the programme, Health & Wellness Officer, ANM, and ASHA workers who assisted in the care of leprosy patients were felicitated.

The programme concluded with distribution of Micro Cellular Rubber sleeper and dressing kit to the Recovered Leprosy patients.