Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Last Updated: February 9, 2024
ITANAGAR-  Marli Kamki, General Secretary (Organization) of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), has officially resigned from his position and primary membership.

Kamki made the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, “Joined our regional party PPA on 14th Oct’ 22 post-retirement from student union activities. After brief service in the party, I decided to quit PPA & accordingly, my resignation letter was submitted yesterday. Shall be starting afresh with renewed vigor.”

In a letter addressed to the Chairman Central Working Committee (CWC) of the PPA, Kamki expressed gratitude to the party and outlined his decision to step down. He had been serving as General Secretary (Organization) and handling the IT, Media & Communication Department.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership and all responsibilities in the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) with immediate effect,” stated Kamki in the letter.

Having joined the PPA on October 14, 2022, post-retirement from student union activities, Kamki thanked the party leadership for providing him with a valuable learning experience and a platform for selfless service towards the people.

