Arunachal Marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram Across the State

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh joined nationwide observances of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Friday, with Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) leading the state-level commemoration at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar. The Governor participated in the collective singing of the national song, paying tribute to a work that has shaped India’s cultural and political consciousness for generations.

Addressing attendees, the Governor described Vande Mataram as “the timeless song that stirred the soul of India’s freedom movement,” noting its role as a unifying force during a pivotal period in India’s struggle for independence. He recalled its origins in Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1875 novel Anandamath, and highlighted how the song evolved into a chant of courage and defiance for countless freedom fighters.

TEZU- In Tezu the main event was organised at the Community Convention Centre, while similar programmes were held at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) Tezu and Wakro ADC Headquarters. The celebration honoured the immortal composition penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and later included in his novel Anandamath (1882). The song became a source of inspiration during India’s freedom struggle and continues to evoke a deep sense of unity and love for the motherland.

Deputy Commissioner K. N. Damo, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. He said the song represents the essence of India’s unity in diversity and the undying devotion to the motherland. The DC emphasised that the ideals of Vande Mataram should inspire citizens to uphold the values of secularism, harmony, and integrity enshrined in the Constitution. He also called upon students and youth to understand the deeper meaning of the song, which celebrates the beauty, strength, and moral greatness of India.

DOIMUKH– Rajiv Gandhi University also joined the rest of the nation in commemorating 150 glorious years of India’s National Song “Vande Mataram.”. Over 150 participants, including students, research scholars, faculty, and non-teaching staff, gathered to celebrate this historic occasion through a mass rendition of “Vande Mataram. Prof. J. Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor (i/c), RGU, underlined the importance of remembering and honoring such patriotic compositions that continue to instill pride and unity among citizens. He also encouraged everyone to participate in the national digital campaign, “Karaoke with Vande Mataram,” by recording and uploading their renditions on the official portal https://vandemataram150.in.

