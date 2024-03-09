Arunachal: Market inspection-cum-awareness progm of Papum Pare district concludes

DOIMUKH- The joint market inspection-cum-awareness programme of Papum Pare district concluded on Friday with the inspection in Doimukh Market. The team, led by Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops etc and verified their trading licenses and other relevant documents.

A total penalty amount of Rs. 1,10,800/- was realized as a revenue from violators of trading license rules and Rs. 17,250/- from violators of COTPA, 2003 during the final leg of the District wide joint market inspection-cum-awareness programme of Papum Pare district on Friday, 8th March at Doimukh Market here.

The collected penalty amounts have been deposited in the respective head of accounts of the government.

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety & trading license guidelines etc.

During the inspection, expired trading licenses were renewed, old and torn trading license books were replaced with new books, while shops operating without trading license were served notice to obtain license from the authority concerned.

Trade Development Officer sensitized the shopkeepers about the importance of a trading license and how it can be used to avail bank loans for their businesses.

Illegal tobacco products were seized and sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003. Some bottles of petrol were also seized from groceries and shopkeepers were sensitised about the hazards with regard to storing of petrol in plastic bottles.

All the seized items were later disposed of on the premises of Doimukh SDO Office.

The last day inspection team also comprised of Inspector Tax & Excise Lokam Tatak, District Consultant DTCC Tamchi Yabi, Inspector Trade & Commerce Tabia Amko, Police Personnel and staff of Department of Trade & Commerce, District Tobacco Control Cell and SDO Doimukh.