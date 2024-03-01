Arunachal: Market inspection cum awareness drive held at Balijan Market

BALIJAN- A market inspection-cum-awareness drive has been carried out by the District Administration, Papum Pare on Thursday in Balijan Market. The team, led by Circle Officer Pura Rallo and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops etc and verified their trading licenses and other relevant documents.

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety & trading license guidelines etc.

During the inspection, expired trading licenses were renewed while shops operating without trading license were served notice to obtain license from the authority concerned.

Illegal tobacco products were seized and sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003, also illegally stored liquor were seized under Section 34 of the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993 from groceries and dhabas.

Some bottles of petrol were also seized from groceries and shopkeepers were sensitised about the hazards with regard to storing of petrol in plastic bottles. All the seized items were later disposed of on the premises of Police Station Balijan here.

The inspection team also comprised of District Consultant DTCC Tamchi Yabi, Inspector Trade & Commerce Tabia Amko, Police Personnel and other staff of Department of Trade & Commerce and Tax and Excise.