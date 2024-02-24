Arunachal: Market inspection carried out at Hollongi

HOLLONGI- A market inspection-cum-awareness drive has been carried out by the District Administration, Papum Pare on Friday in Hollongi Market and shops near Donyi Polo Airport.

The team, led by Circle Officer Pura Rallo and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops etc and verified their trading licenses and other relevant documents.

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety & trading license guidelines etc.

During the inspection, expired trading licenses were renewed and on request of shopkeepers, new trade items were added in their trading licenses while shops operating without trading license were served notice to obtain license from the authority concerned.

Large quantity of illegal tobacco products were seized and sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003, also illegally stored liquor were seized under Section 34 of the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993 from many shops and resorts operating along Itanagar-Hollongi highway.

All the seized items were later disposed of on the premises of Police Check Post, Hollongi here. The inspection team also comprised of District Consultant DTCC Tamchi Yabi, Inspector Tax & Excise Nabam Apo, Inspector Trade & Commerce Tabia Amko, Police Personnel and other staff of Department of Trade & Commerce.