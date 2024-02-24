ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Market inspection carried out at Hollongi

Large quantity of illegal tobacco products were seized and sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003,........

Last Updated: February 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Market inspection carried out at Hollongi

HOLLONGI-   A market inspection-cum-awareness drive has been carried out by the District Administration, Papum Pare on Friday in Hollongi Market and shops near Donyi Polo Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team, led by Circle Officer Pura Rallo and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops etc and verified their trading licenses and other relevant documents.

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection held at Kimin

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety & trading license guidelines etc.

Related Articles

During the inspection, expired trading licenses were renewed and on request of shopkeepers, new trade items were added in their trading licenses while shops operating without trading license were served notice to obtain license from the authority concerned.

Arunachal: Market inspection carried out at Hollongi

Large quantity of illegal tobacco products were seized and sellers were penalised under Section 5, 6 and 7 of COTPA, 2003, also illegally stored liquor were seized under Section 34 of the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993 from many shops and resorts operating along Itanagar-Hollongi highway.

All the seized items were later disposed of on the premises of Police Check Post, Hollongi here. The inspection team also comprised of District Consultant DTCC Tamchi Yabi, Inspector Tax & Excise Nabam Apo, Inspector Trade & Commerce Tabia Amko, Police Personnel and other staff of Department of Trade & Commerce.

Tags
Last Updated: February 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards, Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards, Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection program held at Kimin

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection held at Kimin

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button