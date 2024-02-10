Arunachal: Market inspection, awareness conducted at Sagalee

SAGALEE- Continuing with its month-long Market Inspection-cum-Awareness Programme, the District Administration, Papum Pare led by Hibu Akha, Circle Officer Sagalee and Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer Yupia had physically checked all the shops of Sagalee Market and verified their trading licenses on Friday, 9th February.

Application forms were distributed to shopkeepers; expired trading license were renewed and all the shopkeepers and general public were sensitized about the legal trade practices and relevant laws governing them like Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, COTPA 2003, Trading License Guidelines etc.

Some Illegal liquors, tobacco products, petrol and gambling items were seized during the inspection which were disposed off at the premises of the office of the Circle Officer at Toru in the presence of Ms. Fema Taku, CO Toru .

The inspection team comprised of Damnia Tamin, Inspector Tax & Excise, Mrs Tabia Amko, Inspector Trade & Commerce, members from District Tobacco Control Cell, Sagalee Market Welfare Committee, Police Personnel from Sagalee PS and other staff from the Department of Trade & Commerce.