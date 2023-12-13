ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping Minor Girl

The child survivor and the perpetrator are close relatives.

Arunachal: Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping Minor Girl

PASIGHAT-  A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. court here in East Siang  has  sentenced a man to imprisonment of 20 years for raping a 12-year-old girl child in 2021. The child survivor and the perpetrator are close relatives.

“The court convicted and sentenced the man to a jail term of 20 years after considering the prosecution’s argument and evidence,”.

The special judge (POCSO Act) here in East Siang district has sentenced one Tami Tatak to 20 years of imprisonment, and also imposed  a fine of Rs 10,000 on him under Section 376/506 of the IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, for raping a 12-year-old girl child.

The horrific incident came to light on 26 August, 2021, when the survivor child disclosed to her younger sister that Tami Tatak, of Mori village in Siang district, had badly beaten her up, raped her many times, and threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anybody.

Severe injuries were inflicted on the girl at the hips and the waist region, due to which she couldn’t walk properly.

The special judge found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment.

