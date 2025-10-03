Arunachal: Man Falls into Deep Gorge at Pongging Viewpoint, Found Dead

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The 32 year old man from Bihar’s Gaya district who had slipped into the deep gorge from the Pongging tourist viewpoint down toward the Siang-Yamne River confluence site was found dead with his head/skull and a hand broken.

The dead body was found stuck on a tree branch some 30-40 metre height from the actual river bank and 160-170 metres from the tourist viewpoint, informed the police.

A tragic incident unfolded at the popular Pongging tourist viewpoint under Katan Circle of Upper Siang District, where a 32-year-old man from Bihar’s Gaya district, identified as Uma Sankar, fell into a deep gorge near the Siang-Yamne River confluence on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, who worked as a Contractual Assistant Manager at India Post Payment Bank in Dhemaji Post Office (Assam), slipped while visiting the viewpoint with three friends. His body was later discovered about 160–170 metres below the site, lodged on a tree branch nearly 30–40 metres above the riverbank.

A massive day-long retrieval operation was carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) alongside Mebo and Pasighat Police. Despite continuous efforts from 5:00 AM to evening, the body could not be retrieved due to heavy rains, slippery rocks, foggy conditions, and steep 90-degree cliff curves.

Mebo PS Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama, Pasighat PS Officer-in-Charge Atan Taki, and SDRF personnel briefed the media about the “extremely challenging terrain” which prevented successful recovery.

SP Pankaj Lamba, East Siang District, who monitored the operation closely, stated that “The detection itself was a challenge. Rigor mortis and harsh weather made the retrieval extremely difficult. The operation was halted due to darkness and will resume tomorrow morning.”

The incident has cast a shadow over the tourist hotspot, raising concerns about visitor safety measures at Pongging Viewpoint.