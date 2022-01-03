Arunachal: Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

KOLORIANG– One man was burnt alive, and one house burnt when a massive fire broke out at staff line near IB colony , Koloriang, on Sunday midnight at about 1:30 am.

Deceased has been identified as Nangram Tache, who is the owner of the house and working in P.H.E department. The fire accident happened on Sunday mid night while the family of the house were sleeping at the time.

However , neighbours are try their best to save him but before they reached and controlled the fire its burned everything.