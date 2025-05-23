Arunachal: Mamang Dai to Receive Sahitya Surja Lummer Dai Award

ITANAGAR– Mamang Dai, Arunachal Pradesh’s trailblazing first woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, poet, novelist, and journalist, is set to be honored with the prestigious Sahitya Surja Lummer Dai Award. The award ceremony, organized by the Asam Sahitya Sabha to commemorate the 85th birth anniversary of Assamese literary icon Lummer Dai, will take place on June 1, 2025, at Gandhi Secondary School, Tin Ali, in Pasighat, East Siang district.

This recognition celebrates Dai’s remarkable contributions to literature and her role in fostering cultural ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Born on February 29, 1957, in Pasighat, Mamang Dai hails from the Adi tribe and has left an indelible mark in multiple fields. She joined the IAS in 1979, becoming the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve this milestone.

Also Read- ADG BRO Reviews Projects Along Indo-China Border

However, her passion for storytelling and cultural preservation led her to resign from the civil services to pursue a career in journalism and literature. Over the years, Dai has emerged as a literary luminary, with critically acclaimed works that capture the essence of Arunachal’s landscapes, traditions, and human experiences.

Her notable literary contributions include novels such as The Legends of Pensam (2006), Stupid Cupid (2009), The Black Hill (2014), and Escaping the Land (2021), alongside poetry collections like River Poems and Hambreelmai’s Loom.

Also Read- PM Modi Showcases Northeast as the Cornerstone of ‘Viksit Bharat’ at Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Her non-fiction work, Arunachal Pradesh: The Hidden Land, offers a vivid exploration of the state’s cultural and natural heritage. Dai’s literary excellence has earned her prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2011 and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017 for her novel The Black Hill.

Beyond her writing, Mamang Dai has been a dedicated advocate for Arunachal’s cultural and literary landscape. She has served as the General Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society and President of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, amplifying the voices of her community through her work.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The Sahitya Surja Lummer Dai Award, named after the revered Assamese writer and journalist Lummer Dai, underscores the deep cultural connections between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha’s decision to honor Mamang Dai reflects her role as a bridge between these two regions, celebrating her literary prowess and her contributions to preserving and promoting Northeast India’s rich heritage.

Also Read- Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

The award ceremony is expected to draw literary enthusiasts, cultural figures, and dignitaries from both states, marking a significant moment in recognizing Mamang Dai’s enduring legacy. Her work continues to inspire generations, blending the oral traditions of Arunachal’s indigenous communities with modern literary sensibilities.